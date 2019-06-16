Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral Church
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral Church
Ricky Maddox


Ricky Maddox Obituary
Ricky Maddox

Sept. 30, 1964 - June 11, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ricky Maddox, 54, of Thomas Street, South Bend, IN, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.

Ricky was born to Odell Armstrong and Ramona Maddox on September 30, 1964 in South Bend, IN. He graduated from LaSalle High School.

Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Odell Armstrong; grandfathers, Clifford Maddox and Allen Armstrong; and grandmothers, Vivian Easton Scott and Vera Armstrong.

Ricky leaves to cherish his memory four daughters, Heidi and Holly Tharbs both of Indianapolis, IN, Heather Tharbs and Quiesha Maddox both of South Bend, IN; four grandchildren, Idieh Brown, Ivonne Brown, Heaven Murray, and Hezekiah Mitchell; his mother, Ramona Harris; stepfather, Floyd Tyes; three sisters, Toi Gunn and Aarona Harris all of South Bend, IN, and Allena Armstrong Rust of Plymouth, IN; one brother, James Harris of Indianapolis, IN; one stepbrother, Rickt Tyes; one stepsister, Yolanda Tyes; and his significant other, Shantessia Luster of South Bend, IN, along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral Church at 1:00 p.m., with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m., at The Cathedral.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019
