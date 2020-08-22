Rienholdt Altergott
May 11, 1928 - August 20, 2020
NILES, MI - Reinholdt “Curly” Altergott, 92, of Buchanan, MI passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Brentwood Assisted Living in Niles.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 4:00 P.M. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI. Due to COVID-19 and in respect of social distancing, masks will be required. Friends may visit from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan with full Military Honors rendered by the Buchanan American Legion Post #51 and the United States Army. Memorials may be made to Grace Hospice or Moose Lodge #449. Those wishing to share a memory online of Curly may do so at www.swemchapel.com
Curly was born May 11, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Martin & Katherine (Thierbach) Altergott. He was a part of the class of 1946 of Niles High School but left early to serve his country in WWII. Curly served in the Army Airforce in Japan on the Flying Fortress, B17 Rescue Plane. Curly worked for National Standard in Niles as a Tool and Die Maker for many years. He was a member of the Buchanan American Legion Post #51 and Moose Lodge #449. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer and had several holes in one. He also enjoyed hunting in South Dakota and Nebraska, spending time with his family, and he was an avid Notre Dame fan.
Curly is survived by his niece, Nancy (Jerry) Lowery-Pollay of Punta Gorda, FL; nephew, Jeffery (Beth) Altergott of Niles, MI; sister-in-law, Sandra Altergott-Raber of Niles, MI, and many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Curly was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Freddy Altergott, Ruben Altergott, Elmer (Annette) Altergott, and Larry Altergott; and sister, Vera Mae Rose (Francis) Norris.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Brentwood Assisted Living for all their care and support over the last couple of years.