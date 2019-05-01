Rita Ann Finley



July 25, 1936 - April 27, 2019



SOUTH END, IN - Rita Ann Finley, 82, a life-long resident of South Bend, died Saturday at Memorial Hospital after surgery complications. Rita, daughter of the late Stanley F. and Irene A. (Spychalski) Jozwiak, was born on July 25, 1936. She is preceded in death by two spouses, Robert Jones and William Finley; brother, Arthur; sister, Christine Scott; and son, Leroy Jones. She is survived by four children, Bonnie VanDeVoorde, Duane (Donna) Jones, Jonathan Jones, and Colleen Hammell; five grandchildren, Heather Carlisle, Dean, Deanne and Daniel Jones, and Emily Hammell, and several great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her dearly. Rita enjoyed crocheting and sewing, sharing her many creations with friends and family. She was a waitress for many years at Moose Lodge #58 and later retired from Exacto. She loved snowmen, butterflies, and Christmas. Celebration of Life will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019, at UAW Local 5, 1426 S. Main St., South Bend, IN. To send private condolences, please visit www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 1, 2019