Rita Ann Povlock
June 11, 1937 - August 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rita Ann Povlock, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Sanctuary at St. Paul's.
Rita was born June 11, 1937 to the late Harry and Phyllis (Skrzypiec) Plencner. Rita married John B. Povlock on March 30, 1973; he passed away on September 28, 1992. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Hesseling.
Left to cherish the memory of Rita are her children, Kathy (Roland) Houin and Tom (Karol) Erlacher; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margie Bognar.
Rita was an Administrative Assistant with the Bendix Corporation.
Friends will be received at the graveside at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend at 9:30am on Monday, August 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am Monday. The family would like to thank St. Paul's Health and Rehabilitation for their care during Rita's stay. Also, a big thank you to Tammy and Tessa.
Memorial contributions may be made to any Catholic Charities and the Alzheimer's Association
. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. The family would like to express that masks and social distancing are required to attend the services.
