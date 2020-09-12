Rita Ann Tatum
Nov. 30, 1948 - Sept. 6, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Rita Ann (Osowski) Tatum passed away at 6:12 a.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, at the age of 71. Rita was born on November 30, 1948 in Elkhart, IN to the late Edward and Edith (Chomer) Osowski.
On May 22, 1971, she married Michael R. Tatum of Somerset, KY. They were divorced March 2, 1978, and had no children. Rita is survived by two sisters, Bridget (John) Sovinski of Mishawaka and Carmel (Joseph) Alby of Phoenix, AZ; and three brothers, Edward (Rebecca) Osowski of Elkhart, IN, Timothy (Alena) Osowski of Czech Republic, and Matthew (Kimberly) Osowski of Edwardsburg, MI. Rita is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Along with her parents, Rita is preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Osowski.
Per the family's wishes, no services will be held at this time. The family will be holding a Memorial service and a Celebration of Rita's life at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Rita's memory may be made to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, Virginia 22203-1606 or to Habitat for Humanity, 402 E. South St., South Bend, IN 46601.
Online condolences may be offered to Rita's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.