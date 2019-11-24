|
|
Rita C. Purvis
March 17, 1943 - Nov. 21, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Rita C. Purvis, 76, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully after a short illness on November 21, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 17, 1943 and is survived by her husband, James Norman Purvis; 2 daughters, Kathi Purvis (Jeff Castro) and Teresa Jones Barber; 2 grandsons, Zachary T. Jones and K. Tyler Jones (Haille Ritchie); as well as a granddaughter, Hailey L. Barber; 2 brothers, Carl (Mary) Dawson and Sam Dawson; and a sister, Charlotte (Ike) Hale. She was preceded by death by her son-in-law, Thomas Barber Jr.; 2 brothers, Eric and Paul Dawson; and two sisters, Edna Steuern and Louise Gentry. Per her wishes, no visitation or services are scheduled. The family will gather privately. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may donate to , , or Riley Hospital for Children. Arrangements are under the care of Billings Funeral Home. Elkhart. Please visit www.billingsfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to Rita's family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019