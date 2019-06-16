Rita Estelle Springer



Dec. 2, 1937 - June 10, 2019



OSCEOLA, IN - Rita Estelle Springer went to the Lord with open arms on June 10, 2019. She was born December 2, 1937, in Prestbury, England to Hilda and Wallace Kitchen. She traveled to the United Stated at age 18. Rita worked as a nurse in Mishawaka in her early years and made her home in Osceola. Rita also worked at Federal Paper board for 25 years and Kohls for 10 years. Rita was an active member of Pleasant Valley Church in Osceola for many years. Rita moved to Deforest, WI on June 15, 2018 where she enjoyed her time with family, especially her great-grandsons. Rita took pride in helping those in need. Her joy in life was gardening flowers and her grandbabies both young and old. Rita also had the love of thrift shopping and a good cup of tea.



Rita is survived by her sons, Terry Springer of Elkhart and Malcolm (Wendy) Springer of Deforest, WI. She was the proud grandmother of Brandon (Kristina) McConnell of Mt. Horeb, WI, Danielle (Brandon) Boyd of Sun Prairie, WI, and Brooke (Jeremy) Streater of Hanover Park, IL; great-grandsons, Keon and Desmond of Sun Prairie, WI, Omari of Hanover Park, IL, and Rory of Mt. Horeb, WI; siblings, Wendy of Howe, MI, Sylvia Ah mook Sang of Honolulu, HI, Philip (Faye) Kitchen, Shirley (Scott) Cora, Sadie and Keith of Cheltenham, England, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Clyde, Malcolm, and Daniel Springer (father of children). The family would like to thank Hyland Crossing and Generations Hospice for the care and love they provided for Rita.



Visitation will be held in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, on Saturday, June 22 from 2:00 until 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Generations Hospice, 1028 South Main St. Suite C, Fon du lac, WI 54935. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019