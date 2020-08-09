Rita M. Dobson
May 31, 1941 - August 6, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Rita McSweeney Dobson, 79, of Granger passed away at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, August 6, in Memorial Hospital. Rita was born May 31, 1941 in Lombard, IL to the late Regina (Schmidt) and Herman Berens and had lived in the South Bend area since 1964. On October 22, 1960 in Skokie, IL she married Robert McSweeney who preceded her in death December 15, 1987. On August 17, 2013 she married Ralph W. Dobson who survives. Also surviving are their children, Kelly Cousineau (Bill) of Muskegon, MI, Dawn Cook (Richard) of Niles, MI, Tracey Coy of Ft. Wayne, IN, Michael W. Dobson (Lisa) of Granger, and Mark A. Dobson (Kristina) of Elkhart, IN; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Ray Berens of Palatine, IL; and brothers-in-law, John Porazinski of Bolingbrook, IL, Jack and Janice McSweeney, Phil and Norine Murphy and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Thomas D. Coy and ten siblings and siblings-in-law and their spouses.
Rita and Bob moved from Wheeling, IL to South Bend, IN before their children started school.
Bob bought a pony, a farm, then moved his city wife to the country in Michigan.
Rita stepped up and supported her girls and her husband until he passed at 50 years old.
Rita joined the EK Williams firm as an office manager in 1978 and became a partner with Ralph Dobson. Ralph was building a different business along the way and eventually sold his shares to Rita, and she was his accountant. Ralph and Rita contributed to each other's success throughout their 40 years in business.
Ralph's wife Barbara Dobson passed away in 2011 and Ralph and Rita married in 2013.
Rita loved and was loved by so many. She owned a Lake Michigan cabin cruiser, slipped in several different marinas, and became life-long friends with many. Her “Thursday night group” dined together weekly and supported each other and their families in times of need. They also contributed to a variety of causes because they felt so blessed. Once Rita and Ralph started wintering in Florida, a group of the ladies became her “Florida Peeps.”
Many of her tax clients continued to reach out to her years after she stopped serving them because of the bonds they built over the years.
Rita's greatest joys were her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She left a legacy of strength, responsibility, integrity, and grace.
The family cannot fully express our gratitude for the Beacon Memorial Hospital doctors, nurses, personal care assistants, and social workers; Michiana Home Care skilled care providers, the Senior1Care caregiver team, her doctors and their teams.
Private family services will be held with burial to follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering in the near future.
Memorial contributions in Rita's name may be made to The Upper Room c/o First United Methodist Church, 333 N. Main St., South Bend, IN 46601.
The Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
