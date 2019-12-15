|
Rita M. Layher
May 7, 1934 - Dec. 13, 2019
NILES, MI - Rita M. Layher, 85, of Niles, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 219 S. State St., Niles, with Father Christian Johnston officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles. A Rosary service will be held at 3 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019, with visitation following from 4-7 pm all at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Rita was born on May 7, 1934, to Carl and Goldie (Klees) Rotzien in Waukon, Iowa. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1952. Rita then attended Western Michigan University where she received her Teaching Degree. On August 20, 1955, she married Arthur G. Layher in Niles. Rita was a teacher at Galien Public Schools for 26 years. She enjoyed playing golf and hiking, and wintered in Apache Junction, AZ for the past 23 years. Rita was a faithful member at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for many years. Most of all, Rita cherished time spent with her family.
Rita is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Layher, Richard (Annette) Layher, Anita (Dale) Backus, Mary (Kevin) Collier, and Carol (Chad) Schwierking; sister, JoAnn Forburger; grandchildren, Sara Layher, Nathan Layher, Carl Layher, Ashlee (Travis) McGahan, Katie (Jason) Smith, Jonathan (Megan) Backus, Daniel Backus, Samuel Schwierking, Josie Schwierking, and Jillian Schwierking; and great-grandchildren, Hannah, Natalie, Amaya, Lydia, Tate, Cammy, Sidney, Garick, Cayson, Jensen, and Traeten. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Goldie Rotzien; husband, Arthur G. Layher; sons, John and Joseph Layher; and brother-in-law, Harold Forburger.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019