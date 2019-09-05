Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Nye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Nye


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. Nye Obituary
Rita M. Nye

May 6, 1933 - Sept. 1, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Rita M. Nye, 86 years old, passed away at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Rita was born on May 6, 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska to the late Lewis K. and Letha (Specht) Nye. She has lived in South Bend since 1996.

Rita was a professional USO Line Dancer until the age of 32. She worked for Graybar Sales in electrical supplies for 30 years.

Rita is survived by her three sisters, Phyllis Smith of South Bend, Carol Nye of Mishawaka, and Mary Kaser of LaPaz. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. One sister, Pat Garcia, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Pastor Bob Vale will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rita M. Nye may be donated to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be offered to Rita's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now