Rita M. Nye
May 6, 1933 - Sept. 1, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Rita M. Nye, 86 years old, passed away at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Rita was born on May 6, 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska to the late Lewis K. and Letha (Specht) Nye. She has lived in South Bend since 1996.
Rita was a professional USO Line Dancer until the age of 32. She worked for Graybar Sales in electrical supplies for 30 years.
Rita is survived by her three sisters, Phyllis Smith of South Bend, Carol Nye of Mishawaka, and Mary Kaser of LaPaz. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. One sister, Pat Garcia, preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Pastor Bob Vale will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rita M. Nye may be donated to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be offered to Rita's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019