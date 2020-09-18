Rita Rose Rucano
Aug. 11, 1930 - Sept. 15, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Rita Rose Rucano, 90, passed away on September 15, at her home, surrounded with the love of her family.
Rita was born in Mishawaka on August 11, 1930, to the late Anthony and Frances (Serge) Catanzarite. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rucano; her grandson, Matthew Riley (23 years old); and a sister, Mary (Catanzarite) Simeri. On September 23, 1950, Rita (Catanzarite) married Richard Rucano at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka. A graduate of Mishawaka High School, she worked briefly as a secretary at Uniroyal in Mishawaka, later at First Bank of Mishawaka, and then worked for her sister at her Plaza Bridal Shop for over 18 years, side by side.
Surviving are her four children: her son, Tony (Stephanie) Rucano, daughter, Marie Rucano, daughter, Francine (Matt) Riley, and son, Richard (Desma) Rucano. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Brandon, Christopher, Camille, and Sarah; her sister, Josephine (Catanzarite) Simeri of Granger; and her nieces, Patti, Rosemary, and Gina.
Rita was a devoted wife, married for over 62 years, and a loving mother and grandmother who had an endless supply of love for her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Her beautiful smile and laughter will remain in our hearts forever.
A special thank you goes to my sisters, Marie and Francine, for their love and care of mom, and to all her caregivers: Henrietta, Susan, and Theresa, and especially to Chris Cosey, who for years has been by my mom's side to care for her, to love her, to pray, and teach her more about God. I love them all. A thank you also goes to the Center for Hospice Care, for her end of life care.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, from 2-5 p.m., with a Vigil service at 4 p.m., at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with Msgr. William Schooler officiating. Masks will be required, as well as social distancing, at both locations. Entombment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Rita's name to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530.
