Rita Szymanowski



Jan. 29, 1930 - April 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Rita Szymanowski, 89, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Rita was born January 29, 1930 in South Bend, to the late Albina & Chester Pinkowski. On October 29, 1949 Rita married Richard Szymanowski; he preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by their son Lee in 2000. Survivors of Rita include her children, Gregg (JoAnn Francis) Szymanowski, Randy (Joanne) Szymanowski, and Rick Szymanowski; grandchildren, Markus (Stephanie), Matthew (Denise), Joel, Darrick, Carly, Jordan (Kailee), Sydney (Scott), and Rylie Szymanowski; great-grandchildren, Mason, Jaxon, Stella, Lincoln, Darrick Jr., and Troy; brother, Raymond Pinkowski: and a sister, Marilyn (Jerry) Taylor.



Rita was a parishioner of St. Casimir Catholic Church. She was a member of Club 53, Seniors Club from St. John & St. Casimir Church, and the Canasta Club. Rita enjoyed playing cards and trips to the casino. She cherished her memories from her trip to Hawaii with her husband, and family summers at the lake.



Visitation will be held 11:00am to 1:00pm Friday, April 26, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00pm in the funeral home Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of your choice. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary