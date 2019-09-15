|
Rita White
July 2, 1939 - Sept. 5, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rita Gail (Micek) White, 80, of Fort Myers Beach, FL passed away on September 5, 2019 at her home in the care of her family.
Rita was born on July 2, 1939 in Oklahoma City, OK to Elizabeth (Pavlicek) and Valerian Micek. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Harold Micek of Lake Wales, FL and Aremen “Joe” Micek of Mishawaka; and grandson, Kevin Treat.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack White of Fort Myers Beach, FL; three children, Dan White of South Bend, Denise Treat of Indianapolis, and Debra Dobransky of Fort Myers Beach, FL; five grandchildren, Dr. Timothy (Kayla) Treat of Indianapolis, Brandon White of Mishawaka, Emily Treat (Nathan) Fox of Indianapolis, Michael Treat of Pittsburgh, PA, and Nicholas Dobransky of Fort Myers Beach, FL; two great-grandchildren, Liam Fox and Camdyn Treat, both of Indianapolis; and two sisters, Betty (Charles) Wharton of Elkhart and Darlene (Dean) McCall of Hurst, TX. There are also many surviving nieces, nephews, and friends who loved Rita.
On May 23, 1956 Rita married Jack White in South Bend. They made their home in South Bend and Union, MI until relocating to Fort Myers Beach in 2000.
Rita loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and visiting family. In her younger days she loved camping with friends and family.
Rita attended New Carlisle Grade School and Riley High School.
She was a very giving person and was always there for everyone. She will be sorely missed by all.
Visitation will be from 11 am - 1 pm on Saturday, September 21, at Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka. A Memorial Service honoring Rita's life will be at 1 pm at Goethals & Wells.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or Riley Children's Hospital.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019