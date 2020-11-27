Robert A. Pruitt
Sept. 5, 1940 - Nov. 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Robert A. Pruitt of South Bend, Indiana fought until there was no fight; he passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Affectionately known as “Papa,” Bob was born September 5, 1940 in Frankfort, IN, to (the late) Virgil & Irene (Phillips) Pruitt. He was a proud Hoosier, having earned a bachelor's and a master's degree at Indiana University in Bloomington and later another master's degree from the University of Notre Dame.
Bob served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and the world in the Peace Corps in Oruro, Bolivia, where he met his late wife, Mary Kingdon. Nothing gave him more joy than his family, and his life was full of love and adventure, especially his later years with his grandchildren. While we will remember his aphorisms such as “much obliged” and “that's like the garbage can calling the lid dirty,” his insights about what's important in life are left with all of us blessed to know him. He truly was one of a kind - unconventional, empathetic, quick-witted, kind-hearted, and he had a tremendous sense of humor. He also absolutely killed the Twitter game with more followers than his grandkids combined. A beloved father, grandfather, friend, and companion, he kept his circle small and loved those in it fiercely and unconditionally. He had a profound sense of right and wrong, always defended the little guy, and was never afraid to speak truth to power. He will be greatly missed.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy, and his brother, Jim Pruitt. He is survived by his son, David (Kristin) Pruitt of Granger; and daughters, Kristine Pruitt of Mishawaka and Eileen (Ryan Battista) Pruitt of South Bend; as well as eight beautiful grandchildren he cherished: Matthew, Mary Cate, Brendan & Anna Pruitt, Dylan Piazzoni, Aidan, Nora, & Keira Battista; and his sister, Sandy (Maury) Waugh of Fort Wayne.
Private family services will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 in Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd. followed by interment in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan, MI with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family's preferred memorials are The American Heart Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 (online at www2.heart.org
); or The Foundation of Saint Joseph Health System, Covid-19 Response Fund, 707 E. Cedar Street Ste. 100, South Bend, IN 46617 (online at www.sjmedgiving.com/donate
).
