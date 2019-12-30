|
|
Robert “Bob” A. Reed
Sept. 21, 1944 - Dec. 26, 2019
BREMEN, IN - Robert “Bob” Allen Reed, 75, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at 4:39 pm, Thursday, December 26, 2019 in IU Methodist Hospital after complications from surgery. Bob was born on September 21, 1944 in Bremen to the late Howard and Mabel (Loucks) Reed. He is survived by two sons, Troy (Wendee) Reed of Fishers, IN and Matt (Amber) Reed of Bremen; and four grandsons, Carson, Franklin, Evan, and Easton. He is also survived by four siblings, Rose (Brian) Stiver of Warsaw, Glenn (Sheila) Reed of Bremen, William (Anne) Reed of Bremen, and Patricia (James) Wilson of Nappanee. He is preceded in death by his parents. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1965-1967 and earned the rank of Sergeant before his Honorable Discharge. He was an avid sports fan. He coached numerous little league teams over the years and enjoyed watching sports with his family. Bob loved music, especially Elvis, and could be found many summer nights playing guitar on his front porch. He also had a love for gardening and growing tomatoes. Most importantly, he loved his family. His grandsons meant the world to him and “Papa Bob” was a huge part of their lives. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 in the funeral home with one hour of visitation prior. Rev. Brad Thornton will officiate. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismpseaks.org or the Bremen V.F.W., 1750 W. Plymouth St., Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 30, 2019