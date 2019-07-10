Dr. Robert A. Schulz



Oct. 6, 1954 - July 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Dr. Robert A. Schulz, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness. Robert “Bob” was born on October 6, 1954 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Charles and Barbara (Langston) Schulz.



Bob received his undergraduate degree in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina and his doctorate in Biochemistry from Georgetown University. On July 3, 1982, in the Harvard Memorial Chapel, Cambridge, Massachusetts, he married the love of his life, Catherine “Cathy” Ross. As a young married couple, they resided together for three years in Boston, Massachusetts, where he worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow at Harvard University.



Bob and Cathy then moved to Houston, Texas where they lived for 22 years and raised their family while Bob worked as a Professor at The University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. During the past twelve years, Bob served as a Professor of Biological Sciences at the University of Notre Dame.



Bob enjoyed traveling, attending sporting events, spending time with family, and his new role as “Papa Bob” to his two grandsons. Bob will be remembered for his love of family and friends and his unique sense of humor.



He is survived by his wife, Cathy; two daughters, Erica (Allen) Swackhamer of San Antonio, Texas and Lisa (Ian) Schmit of Cedarburg, Wisconsin; one son, Michael Schulz of Columbus, Ohio; two grandsons, Liam and Oliver Schmit; three sisters, Carol Karalewich of Shrewsbury, New Jersey, Terri (T.R.) Fraley of East Brunswick, New Jersey, and Lisa (Mark) Garboski of Newton, Pennsylvania; and by many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Schulz.







A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, where a Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.







The family asks memorial contributions be directed to . To view Professor's Schulz's professional biography, please visit biology.nd.edu. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune from July 10 to July 11, 2019