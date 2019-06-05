Robert A. Werntz



SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert A. Werntz, 21, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Jackson, Michigan. He was born on September 18, 1997, in South Bend, to the late Joseph M. (01/16/18) and Jenny M. (Andrysiak) Werntz (04/02/19). He is survived by his sister, Samantha J. Werntz of South Bend; his nephew, Neiko Werntz; and his grandparents, David and Frances Andrysiak of South Bend. Robby graduated from Riley High School, with certification in computer technology. He worked as a Slot Machine Technician at Harrah's Casino. Robby cared for his father during his illness and enjoyed spending time on his father's boat in Florida. Family was a huge part of Robby's life; he loved and cherished his nephew Neiko and spent many a day schooling his grandmother (whom he affectionately referred to as "Sugs") on today's technology. He was a member of Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church, South Bend. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church, 829 W. Calvert St., South Bend. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 5, 2019