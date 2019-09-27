|
Robert “Bob” Akens
April 25, 1952 - Sept. 10, 2019
WASILLA, AK - Robert (Bob) N. Akens passed away in his home in Wasilla, Alaska on September 10, 2019. Bob was born on April 25, 1952 in South Bend, Indiana. He is survived by his siblings John “Jim” Akens, Kenneth Akens, and Susan Akens; his children Celena Akens, Briana (Jonathan) Harned, Robert Akens; and grandson Charlie Harned. He was preceded in death by his parents Marian K Akens-Mackin and John J. Akens and wife Marsha Voigt Akens.
Bob's Alma Maters are St. Joseph High School and the University of Iowa. He worked as an elementary school teacher in Iowa and Alaska from 1977 until his retirement in 2002. Bob was a talented photographer and gardener and enjoyed woodworking and playing with the newest technologies. He had a kind and generous heart and will be missed by those who knew him.
A service will be held in South Bend, IN at St. Joseph Funeral home on Sunday, September 29th at 1:00pm. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the March of Dimes or the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019