Robert “Bob” Allen Jones



Sept. 27, 1938 - April 17, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert “Bob” Allen Jones, 80, residing in South Bend, passed away at 2:12 am Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. He was born September 27, 1938 in Henderson, KY to the late Letcher and Eula Mae (Walker) Jones.



Bob served his country honorably in the United States Army and was a member of the Indiana Carpenters Local Union #413 for 40 years.



In August, 2002 in South Bend, Bob married Martha Stein-Jones, who survives. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by daughter, Linda Jirreh of South Bend; son, Leon (Christine) Stein of South Bend; grandchildren, Jason, Rachel, Sharleen, and Leah; and great-grandchildren, Amaya and Elijah.



Bob was greatly loved by his family, and he loved spending time with them, particularly the little ones, who called him “Pop-Pop.” He also had a great love for his Grandma Walker, who helped raise him. Bob was a fan of country music and old cars.



Memorial Services for Bob will be held at 11:00 am Monday, April 22, 2019 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, where friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bob may be donated to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or, in keeping with his wishes for organ donation, to the Indiana Donor Network, 3760 Guion Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019