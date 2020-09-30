1/1
Robert Andrew Prikosovich
Robert Andrew Prikosovich

Feb. 2, 1937 - Sept. 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Robert Andrew Prikosovich, 83, of South Bend passed away Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 from a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen Prikosovich, a brother, Rudolph Prikosovich of South Bend; three children & their spouses: Pamela & James Yankee of Mishawaka, Robert Jr. & Teresa Prikosovich of South Bend, & Michael & Janice Prikosovich of Granger; grandchildren, Aaron, Jesse, & Heather; & great-grandchildren, Ahlias & Alyssa. He was a craftsman most of his life & a loving husband & father. He will be greatly missed.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
