Robert Andrew Prikosovich



Feb. 2, 1937 - Sept. 26, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Robert Andrew Prikosovich, 83, of South Bend passed away Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 from a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen Prikosovich, a brother, Rudolph Prikosovich of South Bend; three children & their spouses: Pamela & James Yankee of Mishawaka, Robert Jr. & Teresa Prikosovich of South Bend, & Michael & Janice Prikosovich of Granger; grandchildren, Aaron, Jesse, & Heather; & great-grandchildren, Ahlias & Alyssa. He was a craftsman most of his life & a loving husband & father. He will be greatly missed.





