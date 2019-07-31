|
|
Robert Andrzejewski
June 23, 1929 - July 29, 2019
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Robert L. Andrzejewski, 90, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Hamilton Grove Community Nursing Facility. Bob was born June 23, 1929 in South Bend, to the late John and Joan (Polega) Andrzejewski. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth; and 11 brothers & sisters. Those left to cherish Bob's memory include his wife, Jacqueline Veith; children, Brent Andrzejewski, Deborah (Sjoukje Postma) Andrzejewski, Julia (Jim) Zakrowski, and Brian (Ann) Andrzejewski; grandchildren, Douglas Andrzejewski, Crystal (Dustin) Alexander, Robert (Stacey) Andrzejewski, Matthew Zakrowski, Katherine Zakrowski, Brett (Michelle) Andrzejewski, Tyler Andrzejewski, and Chase Andrzejewski; and great-grandchildren, Darcy, Mason, Savannah, and Lainey. Bob honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 357. He enjoyed radio-controlled airplanes, and had a huge vegetable garden. Bob maintained sledding hills for his children and grandchildren over the years. Bob always had a stash of dum-dum suckers for kids that would visit Hamilton. He was well known for his sense of humor, practical jokes, and biting humor. Bob was a lifelong caregiver for others; he was a most helpful and giving man. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. The family will be having a Memorial in Bob's honor on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:30am at the American Legion Post 357, 5414 W. Sample St., South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital, www.rileychildrens.org/about/ways-to-give. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 31, 2019