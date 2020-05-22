Robert Anthony
Urbanski
Sept. 17, 1957 - May 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert “Bob” Anthony Urbanski, 62, passed away on Monday afternoon, May 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN. He was born on September 17, 1957 in Mishawaka, to Donald A. and Lorraine M. (Smolka) Urbanski.
On October 26, 1993, Bob married Lori A. Urbanski, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 26 years, Bob is survived by his father, Donald A. Urbanski of South Bend, IN; sisters, Susan M. (David) Kazmierzak of South Bend and Sandy A. (Larry) Molnar of Estero, FL; brother-in-law, Ron E. Griman of Portage, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine M. Urbanski.
Bob was a 1976 graduate of LaSalle High School, where he played football. As a young man, he earned a black belt in karate from Barb Copeland at Michiana Karate Academy. Bob worked in sales at Professional Energy Control and Kay Equipment & Supply Company. For the past 25 years, Bob owned a landscape business.
In his spare time, Bob enjoyed traveling to Cozumel, Mexico, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He loved to spend the day ice fishing or open-water fishing with his best buddy, Dave Meller. Bob enjoyed his place at the lake with campfires, fish fries, and nights on the porch with his lake buddies, and listening to music (mostly blues) on his deck. He also enjoyed making wine. Bob had many German shepherd dogs throughout his life-Chico is going to miss the pontoon rides with his dad.
The family wishes to thank the nurses (Karen, Tracy, and Mindy) and doctors who helped Bob while in ICU at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Cremation has taken place. In accordance with Bob's wishes, no services will be held. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family.
Contributions in memory of Bob may be donated to a charity of the donor's choice.
