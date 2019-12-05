|
|
Robert B. Entzian
June 20, 1930 - Dec. 3, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Surrounded by the love of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends, Robert “Bob” Benjamin Entzian passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 89.
Bob was born on June 20, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Benjamin and Anna (Klaer) Entzian. He would go on to graduate from South Bend Central Catholic High School, class of 1948. Upon graduation, Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from 1948-1952 and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he returned to South Bend and began his 40-year career at the Bendix Corporation. By the grace of God, the Bendix Corporation is where he would meet his beloved wife, Patsy Colleen Plantz. Shortly after, on October 24, 1953, Bob and Patsy were married in South Bend, Indiana, which has been their home since they wed. They soon started their family of six children, four boys and two girls. His biggest joy in life was his family. Bob coached his sons' baseball and basketball teams and was involved in his children's school and church (St. John the Baptist Catholic Church) activities. In retirement he continued to cherish his family, travel with Patsy, and enjoy bowling with family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy, and siblings, Barbara DeWolfe (Gilbert) and Jane Sojka (Frank). Bob and Patsy enjoyed six children: Kim (Derek), Michelle, David, Mark (Lori), Rick, and Greg (Helen). They were also blessed with 14 grandchildren: Connor, Tyler, Adam (Samantha), Ryan (Tara), Alexandra, Meghan, Robbie, Aaron, Ashley, Ricky, Ryan Brown (Sofiya), Bethany, Rachel (Brandon), and Melissa (Doug). They also had the joy of 15 great-grandchildren: Lennon, Graham, Ellie, Giovanna, Carter, Timmy, Virginia, Olivia, Eli, Asher, Morrison, Moses, Marley, Maciah, and Nevaeh.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3526 St. Johns Way, South Bend, Indiana, 46628. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. The Burial and Military Honors will follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Our family's wish was to have Dad cared for at home. This wouldn't have been possible without Dad's caregiver, Sue Palmer. We will always be grateful for the love and devotion she showed our father. She will always have a special place in our hearts and our family.
Special Thanks to Heartland Hospice, particularly Jeanne, who showed unconditional compassion with each and every visit; and Firefly Home Care, to Pamela, Emma, Charlotte. and DeAnglene, who showed caring affection to our father.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019