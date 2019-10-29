|
Robert B. Kling
August 25, 1969 - Oct. 27, 2019
BREMEN, IN - Robert Bud Kling, 50, of Bremen passed away at 5:21 pm, Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Memorial Hospital of South Bend. Rob was born on August 25, 1969, the son of Orville O. “Jay” and Julie (Miller) Kling, Jr. He is survived by mother, Julie Kling of Bremen; son, Joshua Kling of Bremen; stepson, Alex (Brooke) Lowe of Bremen; sister, Dawn (Aaron) Budny of South Bend; niece, Samantha Budny of South Bend; uncle, Charles Kling of St. Cloud, FL; and aunt, Gloria (Jack) Miller of Pierceton. He is also survived by many cousins. He is preceded in death by his father; grandfathers, Orville “Bud” Kling, Sr. and Robert B. Miller; grandmothers, Verda Bussanmas and Esther Roth; and an uncle, Garry Kling. Rob graduated from Bremen High School, class of 1988. He attended the Indiana Police Academy in 1994 and was a Police Officer for many years. He later went on to drive truck. He loved the outdoors, guns, Jeeps, animals, and camping. Rob had problems in his last years, but he loved his family and friends and playing golf with Joshua. “Rest in peace, Robbie.” A time of sharing and visiting with family will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Cremation will take place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the family to assist in Josh's college fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019