Robert Baker
May 21, 1928 - Nov. 28, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Robert J. Baker, born May 21, 1928, in Royal Oak, Michigan passed away on November 28, 2019 at 10:15am in his home, in the care of his family and The Center for Hospice services.
Robert was a resident of Plymouth, having moved there from South Bend and Osceola to their farm near Tyner in 1969. Robert was the son of McClellen James Baker and Clara “Rose” (Stump) Baker. He retired from Wheelabrator-Frye in 1982, where he was a supervisor/foreman of buffing, painting and polishing. He was also a farmer.
Robert is survived by his wife, Lucille, and a daughter Jacqueline & her husband Ronald Santa of Granger, Indiana. Also surviving are 3 grandsons, Adam Downey and Tamara Schafer of Koontz Lake, Indiana, Evan Downey and Katie Walch of Boise, Idaho, and Dylan Sissel of Bristol, Indiana. He has 1 great-granddaughter, LeeAnn. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Ilene Carter of Ohio.
He is preceded in death by his parents, McClellen James and Clara Baker; his sister Charlotte, and his brothers, John and Norman Frank.
The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Baker family with the arrangements. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00PM, with the Funeral service starting at 7:00PM, immediately following the visitation. All services will be held at the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home. Burial will occur on Wednesday at 11:00AM, at the Tyner Cemetery. Pastor Paul Wentworth will be officiating the services.
Memorials may be sent to Faith Baptist Church, 12987 Peach Road, Plymouth, Indiana 46563.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2019