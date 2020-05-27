Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Balsley



July 28, 1929 - May 25, 2020



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Robert Balsley, 90, passed on Mon., May 25. Surviving is wife Barbara, daughter Tanya, son Vaughn, 5 grandchildren & a brother. Graveside service Fri., May 29, Westlawn Cemetery, North Liberty. See Hanley & Sons FH website.





