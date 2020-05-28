Robert Balsley
July 28, 1929 - May 25, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Robert Balsley, 90, passed away Mon., May 25 in his home. Bob is survived by wife, Barbara, daughter, Tanya, and son, Vaughn, 5 grandchildren, & a brother. Private graveside service (family only) Fri., May 29 at Westlawn Cemetery.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 28, 2020.