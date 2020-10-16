1/1
Robert Beck
1956 - 2020
Robert Beck

Nov. 23, 1956 - Oct. 13, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Robert Beck, 63, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Born in LaPorte, IN on November 23, 1956, Robert was son to Ray and Minnie (Madsen) Beck, graduated from New Prairie High School in 1975, and attended Purdue University. On March 11, 1978 he married the love of his life, Debbie in New Carlisle, IN. Together they have three wonderful children.

Robert served his community as an insurance agent for 25 years, as executive director for Youth for Christ for 10 years, and as a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker for the past five years. He faithfully served his Crossroads Evangelical Free Church family as a beloved long-time member, was a member of Kiwanis International, and co-led the creation of the playground at Centennial Park in Plymouth, Indiana. He loved spending time with friends and family, just simply being together, mentoring and caring for people however they needed, cruising on his Goldwing motorcycle with his wife on the back, camping and sight-seeing. His door was always open.

He is survived by his wife Debbie of Plymouth; children: Adam (Karina) Beck of Nashville, TN, Megan Beck of Memphis, TN, and Eric (Jaime) Beck of Edinburgh, Scotland; sister, Linda (Bob) Easton of Texas; brother, Herb (Katie) Beck of Colorado; and grandchildren: Mogan, Arabella, Coraline, and Meadow. He also had several nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Crossroads Church, 1650 N. Oak Dr., Plymouth from 1:30-3:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow, Pastor Scott Yoder officiating. A graveside service will take place in the New Oak Hill Cemetery on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Samaritan's Purse/Donor Ministries, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Condolences can be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:30 - 03:30 PM
Crossroads Church
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
03:30 PM
Crossroads Church
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Oak Hill Cemetery
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
