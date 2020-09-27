1/
Robert ?Bob? Schermerhorn
Robert “Bob”

Schermerhorn

Nov. 23, 1933 - Sept. 18, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert “Bob” Schermerhorn, 86, passed away September 18, 2020.

Born November 23, 1933, he was the son of the late Paul and Wilma (Weister) Schermerhorn. His sister, Donna Miller, also preceded him in death.

On June 8, 1957, he married the love of his life, Patricia “Patti” Taylor. She survives him. He is also survived by three children: Robert G. (Marcie) Schermerhorn, Jr. of PA, Patricia Jo (David) O'Malley of WA, and James “Jamie” Schermerhorn of Granger; three grandchildren, Megan, Brittany, and Taylor; and two great-grandchildren, Rosemary and Henry.

Bob was a loving and devoted husband and father. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was Honorably Discharged in 1958. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, golfing, gardening, reading, photography & woodworking. He was a member of Sunny Side Presbyterian Church.

No services are being held at this time.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
