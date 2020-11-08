Robert Borsodi
July 18, 1934 - Oct. 30, 2020
NILES, MI - Robert “Bob” Borsodi, 86, of Niles, passed away at SJRMC on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Bob was born on July 18, 1934 to the late Nicolas and Irene (Kovach) Borsodi in South Bend, Indiana. He graduated from South Bend Central and was a member of the swim team. He joined the Marine Corps after graduation.
Bob married Irene “Marie” Lane in May of 1957. He is survived by his beloved wife, six children, 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and six siblings.
He was a lifelong learner who worked in computers at Associates, Clark Equipment, Riblets and then in building maintenance at Berrien General, Bremen Hospital among others.
He was a band and 4-H parent, and a volunteer fireman with two area fire departments.
He enjoyed the outdoors and gardening.
In keeping with Bob's wishes he has been cremated. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, services will take place at a later date.
Photos, condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
.
Bob's family is being cared for by the staff of Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.