|
|
Robert Brant
Nov. 23, 1927 - Aug. 13, 2019
DOWAGIAC, MI - Robert Brant passed away at Timbers in Dowagiac on August 13, 2019 following a short illness. He was born to Orcie and Barbara Brant on November 23, 1927 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He had a sister, Ann who preceded him in death in 2016. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Florence in 2003. Bob leaves behind a wife, Marilee, a daughter, Roberta, a grandson, Aeryk, and a great-grandson, Landyn. He also leaves behind his stepchildren, David and Myndi and their extended families. He has a brother, David (Judy) Brant of Ann Arbor and a sister, Dorothy (Gary) Bates of Grand Rapids. He also leaves behind his Rybarczyk cousins and extended family in the Benton Harbor and St. Joe areas. Bob was a World War II veteran. He served overseas before coming home to work in his family furniture business in Watervliet, Michigan. He retired in 2016 from Joers Flooring in South Bend. Bob spent most of his life in the Sister Lakes area. He was proud to be part of the community. Nothing made him happier than being by the water fishing, swimming, or bird watching. He loved to spend time with his family. He loved to work with his hands and had a knack for building things. In his earlier years he built the floats in Watervliet for the Blossomtime parade. He also spent several years teaching middle school students how to build sets for their theater productions. Bob was a kind man who would do anything for anyone. He was active in his church and was devoted to a life of Christian service. Bob was a decendent of Chief Joseph Brant. He was proud of his Indian heritage and did all he could to support their causes. In his free time he loved watching Westerns and horseracing. He also loved to read about coins and historic trains. He will be laid to rest at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019