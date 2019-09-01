Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Brant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Brant Obituary
Robert Brant

Nov. 23, 1927 - Aug. 13, 2019

DOWAGIAC, MI - Robert Brant passed away at Timbers in Dowagiac on August 13, 2019 following a short illness. He was born to Orcie and Barbara Brant on November 23, 1927 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He had a sister, Ann who preceded him in death in 2016. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Florence in 2003. Bob leaves behind a wife, Marilee, a daughter, Roberta, a grandson, Aeryk, and a great-grandson, Landyn. He also leaves behind his stepchildren, David and Myndi and their extended families. He has a brother, David (Judy) Brant of Ann Arbor and a sister, Dorothy (Gary) Bates of Grand Rapids. He also leaves behind his Rybarczyk cousins and extended family in the Benton Harbor and St. Joe areas. Bob was a World War II veteran. He served overseas before coming home to work in his family furniture business in Watervliet, Michigan. He retired in 2016 from Joers Flooring in South Bend. Bob spent most of his life in the Sister Lakes area. He was proud to be part of the community. Nothing made him happier than being by the water fishing, swimming, or bird watching. He loved to spend time with his family. He loved to work with his hands and had a knack for building things. In his earlier years he built the floats in Watervliet for the Blossomtime parade. He also spent several years teaching middle school students how to build sets for their theater productions. Bob was a kind man who would do anything for anyone. He was active in his church and was devoted to a life of Christian service. Bob was a decendent of Chief Joseph Brant. He was proud of his Indian heritage and did all he could to support their causes. In his free time he loved watching Westerns and horseracing. He also loved to read about coins and historic trains. He will be laid to rest at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.