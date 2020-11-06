Robert Brenner



Dec. 8, 1934 - Nov. 3, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Robert Brenner, 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.



Robert was born December 8, 1934 in Berestowitz, Poland, to the late Reinhold and Rosalie (Koing) Brenner. He is preceded in death by his brother, William; and a sister, Maria.



Left to cherish the memory of Robert are his children, Norbert J. (Kelly) Brenner and Michael C. (Claudia) Brenner; grandchildren, Allison K. Brenner, Johnathan N. Brenner, and Hanna M. Brenner; great-grandchildren, Alexander R. Greathouse and Nicholas Thomas; step-grandchildren, Cassie M. (Ben) Swank and Candace N. Lewis; step-great-grandchildren, Dartanian Pierce, Wesley Pierce, Aralynn Pierce Yavarion Rice, Mya Underwood, Savion Lewis, Taylor Swank, and Jordan Swank; and sisters, Elfriede Crofts, Inge Burke, and Bridgette Rench.



Robert was a Chef at the University of Notre Dame. He was a parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church. Robert enjoyed cooking chicken and potatoes, and taking long walks.



Visitation will take place at St. Jude Catholic Church on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Rd., South Bend, IN 46614, or Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Rd #101, South Bend, IN 46628





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store