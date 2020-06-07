Robert Brian Thomas



April 16, 1958 - May 31, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert was born on April 16, 1958. He passed peacefully in the care of Hospice on May 31, 2020 after batteling a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Margaret (Latosinski) Thomas, and his brother, James Thomas of Ft. Wayne. He is survived by his brother, John (Sheri) Thomas of Mishawaka and sister, Joann (Brian) Rearick of South Bend; children, Bobby Thomas, Stacie (Larry) Thomas both of Mishawaka, Taylor Derscha, and Jayden Thomas of Niles, MI; and grandchildren, Cameron (Frankie) Thomas of Seattle, WA, Tiffany Wagoner, Tyler Thomas, and Taylor Thomas of South Bend. He also has many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He attended Lasalle High School in South Bend. After high school he became a delivery driver for Kreamo Bakery. In the 1980s he opened Joe Mamas Pizza serving both the South Bend and Mishawaka areas. Following that he went on to build Thomas Construction and became known to many as Bob The Builder. He took much pride in his work and enjoyed building new construction and remodeling the impossible. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson which he sold and purchased a pontoon to enjoy with his family. Bob could be found at the campground on most weekends and enjoyed fishing. He was quite the jokester with an abundance of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private service will be held at a later date for his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Robert Thomas to Get Wet For A Vet through any Note Dame Federal Credit Union.





