Robert Byrd
Sept. 21, 1956 - March 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Kent Byrd, 65, of Bissell St., South Bend, IN, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Robert was born September 21, 1956 in Niles, MI, to Leo Emerson & Marian Lewella (Lawson) Byrd. He graduated from LaSalle High School in 1974. He worked as a chef for the University of Notre Dame from 1976 to 2008.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Leo & Marian Byrd; and two brothers, Edwin & Phillip Byrd.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Brandie Byrd; siblings, Anthony (Kathy) Byrd and Kevin (Rosecedar) Byrd; nephews, Darran Teamor, Micah Byrd, and Phillip Byrd; and nieces, Anyah Land, Nicole Byrd, Jackie Byrd, Sonya Byrd, and Adrienne Byrd.
A private Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020