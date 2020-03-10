Home

Robert Byrd Obituary
Robert Byrd

Sept. 21, 1956 - March 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Kent Byrd, 65, of Bissell St., South Bend, IN, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Robert was born September 21, 1956 in Niles, MI, to Leo Emerson & Marian Lewella (Lawson) Byrd. He graduated from LaSalle High School in 1974. He worked as a chef for the University of Notre Dame from 1976 to 2008.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Leo & Marian Byrd; and two brothers, Edwin & Phillip Byrd.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Brandie Byrd; siblings, Anthony (Kathy) Byrd and Kevin (Rosecedar) Byrd; nephews, Darran Teamor, Micah Byrd, and Phillip Byrd; and nieces, Anyah Land, Nicole Byrd, Jackie Byrd, Sonya Byrd, and Adrienne Byrd.

A private Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020
