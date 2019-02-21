Robert C. Shaffer, Sr.



Feb. 7, 1933 - Feb. 20, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert “Bob” Claude Shaffer, Sr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on February 20, 2019. Bob was born on February 7, 1933 in South Bend to Claude Henry and Effie Maude (Batchelor) Shaffer.



On August 10, 1963, he married the love of his life, Mary Jane Wiler. Surviving are his loving wife, Mary, their son, Robert C. (Laurie) Shaffer Jr.; his three granddaughters, Amanda Marie (Ryan) Flatt, Mary Ann Shaffer, and Robyn Irene Shaffer, along with his sister, Betty May Finn and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mildred Effie Smith and Thelma Lucille Sly.



Bob served in the U.S. Air Force from May 1952 to May 1959, where he worked on and refueled planes. He was part of the 3459th School Squadron, USAF, LeTourneau Technical Institute of Texas. He was last stationed in Duluth, Minnesota and was Honorably Discharged in May of 1959. He worked at Bendix before (1951) and after his military service (1959) and retired after 37+ years. He was always one to stay busy, so after his retirement he babysat his granddaughters, and worked for U-Haul as well as Litho Arts. He then worked for several years at Gurley-Leep as a shuttle driver transporting customers.



Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 22 from Noon until 2:00PM in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Bob's life will be held at 2:00PM in the funeral chapel with Pastor Jon Ranous of the Gospel Center officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery of Mishawaka. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019