June 12, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Carl Strebinger, 91, residing in South Bend, entered into his eternal life with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born in South Bend in April 1929 to the late Robert L. and Lillian Strebinger. Robert married his wife Marilyn in 1949. She preceded him in death in 2012.

Robert is survived by children, Annette M. (Robert) Hemminger, David J. (Patti) Strebinger, Marcia (Edward) McMillen, Paul E. Strebinger, Kevin S. (Kay) Strebinger, and Sharon Rose Strebinger; and a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol James; and four sons, James, Brian, Mark, and John. Also preceding are his three sisters and one brother.

Due to COVID-19, Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated privately at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Robert was laid to rest next to his wife Marilyn at Highland Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Robert may be offered to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1050 Wilbur Street, South Bend, IN 46628.

Online condolences to the Strebinger family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
