Robert C. Werner



Jan. 17, 1932 - April 26, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Robert C. Werner passed away April 26, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1932 in New Hampton, IA. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Delores A. Werner; two sons, Mark S. Werner (Laura C.) of Mishawaka, IN and Robert R. Werner (Lynne M.) of Elkhart, IN; sisters, Rosemary Fathke (Bill) of Waterloo, IA and Nancy Webb (Bill) of New Hampton, IA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, four nieces, and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Louis Werner; daughter, Mary K. Berry (Mike); father, Ralph Werner; mother, Violace Werner; and grandson, Mark S. Werner Jr.



After graduating New Hampton High School, he joined the Army and served in Panama. After returning from the service, he attended Dyvry Technical Institute (formerly DeForest Training School) majoring in electronis. He married Delores A. Hahn on January 29, 1955 in Davenport, IA.



Robert lived in the Michiana area for 42 years, most of that time in Granger, IN. Robert was employed by Allied Signal-Honeywell (formerly the Bendix Corporation) in the engineering department and retired after 30 years of service.



Robert loved spending time in Panama City Beach, Florida with his wife after he retired. He also enjoyed metal detecting with his wife for many years. Celebration of Life and Memorial at Bell Tower Nursing Home in Granger, IN is pending. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary