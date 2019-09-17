|
|
Robert C. Zeak
July 26, 1964 - Sept. 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert C. Zeak, 55, passed away at 12:17pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Memorial Hospital.
Robert was born on July 26, 1964 in South Bend to Vincent and Virginia (Ewald) Zeak. Bob enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Zeak.
Surviving are a daughter, Amanda Greenlee, son, Steven McNeill, 3 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Barbara Zeak and Rita Zeak; and a brother, Mark Zeak.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am Thursday, September 19 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Friends may gather from 9:00am until services in the church. Burial will take place in Sumption Prairie Cemetery. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019