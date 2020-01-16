Home

Robert Charles Connors


1967 - 2020
Robert Charles Connors Obituary
Robert Charles

Connors

Oct. 22, 1967 - Jan. 13, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Robert (Rob) C. Connors, 52, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on October 22, 1967, to John and Janice (Wireman) Connors. Robert was preceded in death by his father, John. On October 5, 2015, he married Tricia Hayden, who survives. Robert is also survived by one son, Matthew Connors of New Carlisle, Indiana; his grandmother, Eva Sult of South Bend, Indiana; one stepson, Joshua Cassel of Mishawaka, Indiana; one stepdaughter, Paige Cassel of South Bend, Indiana; one grandchild, Wyatt Cassel of New Carlisle, Indiana; one sister, Angela (Thomas) Eggleston of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; and one brother, John (Bronnie) Connors of Roanoke, Indiana. Other survivors include Robert's mother-in-law, Patricia Pinckert of Mishawaka, Indiana; father-in-law, Jack (Connie) Hayden of South Bend, Indiana; and his beloved cats, Sylvester and Elsa. Rob lit up the room when he would walk in, usually 15 minutes late. If you were having a bad day, he always knew what to say to make it better. He loved Penn State football, Walt Disney World, and spending time with his family and friends, but most of all, he loved God. He enjoyed listening to various religious programs while he was driving his semi at work for Alpha Baking Co. or on the weekends out and about with his wife. His favorite group was Hillsong Worship. He also enjoyed going to Christian concerts with his wife. His favorite movie was Courageous with Alex Kendrick, who was his favorite actor. Rob was so proud of his son Matthew and could not wait to attend his graduation from The Kelly School of Business at I.U. Bloomington in May of 2020. A Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN 46628 from 4:00 until 8:00 pm EST. A Memorial funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Christ Chapel Church, 3402 Locust Rd., South Bend, IN 46614. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Chapel for Feeding the Nations or to New Carlisle Animal Clinic in Robert's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020
