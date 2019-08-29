Home

Robert Charles Sell

Jan. 11, 1933 - Aug. 29, 2013

“The ones we love remain with us still and the beautiful memories go on.” I feel your presence in our house you helped to build. Your family grows as we await the birth of two babies. Your family remembers the vactions you planned, the annual Turkey Bowl, many games of hearts and cribbage, your jokes, and awesome card tricks. Your interest in travel and all forms of beauty enriched our lives. With love, Pat, family, friends
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
