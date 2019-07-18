Robert “Bob” Clark Jr.



Dec. 17, 1931 - July 15, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert “Bob” Clark Jr., 87, passed away on Monday, July 15 at Brookdale Senior Living in South Bend.



Bob was born on December 17, 1931 in Mishawaka to Robert and Violet (Henderson) Clark Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Dymak.



In 1988 he married Eleanor “Ellie” Marquardt. She survives along with his sons, Bob (Gail) Clark of Michigan, Tom (Angie) Clark of Elkhart, Dan (Allyson) Clark of Danville, IN, and Mike (Heather) Clark of Indianapolis; six grandchildren, Kacie Wilcox, Ben Clark, Gracie Clark, Molly Clark, Logan Clark, and Rachel Clark; and three great-grandchildren, Emily, Joe, and Michael Wilcox.



Bob was a 1955 graduate from DePauw University. A coach and teacher for most of his career, he was a guidance counselor and basketball coach for Elkhart Central for 28 years before he retired. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War, stationed in Germany. He was a member of First United Methodist Church serving often as a greeter.



Still known as “Coach” and seen often by those in the fast pitch world, Bob was an avid sports fan, following high school basketball, football, volleyball, and softball. He was a season ticket holder of Notre Dame football and basketball and loved the Cubs.



Visitation will be on Friday, July 19 from 12 to 2 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka with Military Rites by VFW Post 360/American Legion burial team.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.