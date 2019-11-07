|
Robert Coons
Nov. 17, 1933 - Nov. 4, 2019
NILES, MI - Robert “Bob” D. Coons, 85, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Woodland Terrace in Niles.
He was born on November 17, 1933 in Valley Falls, Kansas to the late Mason D. and Mable (Lassiter) Coons.
Bob was a 1952 graduate of Niles High School. On August 1, 1955, he married Patricia Ann Norbut at a ceremony in Angola, Indiana. He retired from Davis Products in Dowagiac after thirty-eight years of service.
Bob enjoyed collecting House of David artifacts, and watching the History and Discovery programs including American Pickers, Antique Roadshow, and The Curse of Oak Island. Bob was also an avid sports fan watching both the Detroit Lions and Notre Dame football and basketball.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William D. Coons.
Bob is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Patricia Ann Coon of Niles; a son, Mark (Sandra) Coons of Benton Harbor; a niece, Mary Jane Burns of Valley Falls, Kansas; nephews, William Coons of Texas and Daniel Coons of Washington, as well as many cousins. He will also be remembered by his “adopted family”, Jerry and Julie Koch of St. Joseph, Michigan; grandchildren, Eric (Katia) Koch of Chicago and Jill (Jason) Mast of Hudsonville, Michigan; and one great-grandson, Jacob Mast.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles with a time of visitation one hour prior, Reverend Carl Bassett officiating. The committal will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Bob's memory may do so to The Salvation Army, 424 N. 15th Street, Niles, Michigan 49120. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
