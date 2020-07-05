Robert D. Basham
April 24, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert D. Basham passed away on April 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held July 18, 2020 at 56239 Frances Ave., Mishawaka, IN starting at 2:00 PM
Please RSVP by July 10, to Lori Basham at 574-309-3417 or Penny Crites at 574-286-5476.
Bob would love to see everyone in red, white OR blue, and please bring a lounge chair.
Food will be served after the service.
Join the family in this celebration of Bob's life.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.