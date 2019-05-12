Services Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home 26863 W. Main Street Edwardsburg , MI 49112 269 663-5345 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Boepple Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert D. Boepple

Dec. 30, 1935 - May 7, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Robert David Boepple passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Bob was born on December 30, 1935 at his family's farm on Redfield Road, Edwardsburg, Michigan, as the weather did not permit a trip to the hospital. He is the son of Henry David Boepple and Mildred Viola Marquardt. He lived all of his life in Edwardsburg. He has one brother, Richard Boepple of Edwardsburg and two sisters, Arlene Hunt of Granger, Indiana and Lois Jean Walton who preceded him in death.



On June 30, 1956 he married his high school sweetheart, Judy Kehoe; they were engaged just after her freshman year of high school. He said that he knew that she was the right girl for him. From this union came three children, Pamela Boepple, Robert Boepple, and Richard Boepple all of Edwardsburg. He has four grandchildren, Mandy Boepple, Kayla Boepple, Michael Boepple, and Elliette Boepple. He also has six great-grandchildren.



He enjoyed playing and watching sports most of his life. His favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, and Notre Dame football. While attending Edwardsburg High School, he played football on the first football team in school history to go undefeated, in 1952. He also enjoyed playing softball. He played softball with a group of men, and their families became one big family. In 1977, while playing for Ray's Uptown (in Edwardsburg), they won the American Softball Association State Championship. He also enjoyed playing cards and held a weekly game in the workshop at his home.



He enlisted in the United States Navy, after high school and in 1956 received a “Plank Holder Certificate” for the “Shake Down Cruise” on the USS Saratoga. He was a member of the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder and enjoyed saying “Amen” to the choir, when they finished their weekly anthem. He was a Third Degree Mason and a member of the St. Peter's Lodge #106 Free and Accepted Masons. He served as Master of the Lodge and received a Mason of the Year Award. He was also a member of the Edwardsburg Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #467, where he served as Worthy Patron many times. He also served the Order on the County, District, and State level.



Bob worked many jobs in his life. He retired after working thirty years from the United States Postal Service as a Rural Letter Carrier. During his employment he served as a Union Steward and enjoyed traveling the state and went to many State and National Conventions.



Family and friends may gather on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main Street, Edwardsburg. At 7:30 PM the Edwardsburg Masonic Lodge will have a Memorial Candlelight Service, followed by the Edwardsburg Order of the Eastern Star Memorial Service. The Service of Remembrance will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church, where all may gather for one hour before the service. Officiating will be Rev. Scott Scheel, Pastor. Interment will follow in Edwardsburg Cemetery with the U.S. Navy Honor Guard playing Taps and folding the American Flag.



Memorial donations may be sent to , 200 Turwill Lane, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49006.



Memorial donations may be sent to , 200 Turwill Lane, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49006.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg, MI. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2019