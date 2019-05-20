Robert D. Freimund



May 17, 1920 - May 16, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Robert Dale Freimund, of Edwardsburg, passed from this life to his heavenly home, just one day before his 99th birthday. He was enjoying a beautiful day on his property doing what he enjoyed and died as a result of a fall.



He was born in Elkhart, Indiana, in his parents' home, the youngest of three children of Benjamin and Daisy Freimund. He married Vera M. Smith January 18, 1942 in his parents' home in Adamsville, Michigan. After sixty-nine years of marriage, she preceded him in death April 30, 2011.



Two weeks after getting married, Bob was called to train with the U.S. Army. He served in World War II and worked as a machinist in the 833 Engineers Aviation Battalion in the European Arena for three years. He served honorably including entering D-Day on Omaha Beach. Months after his return the couple's first baby boomer arrived, Janet Diane. Betty Mae was the second one and Rebecca Marie came along later.



Bob loved working outside and was the owner and operator of an excavating company, Freimund Construction Company. He built many of the local roads, dug basements, and created the beautiful property that the family called home for over sixty-two years. Bob also served on the Cass County Road Commission for several years.



Robert will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by three daughters, Jan Kiester of Granger, Indiana, Betty (Michael) Standiford of South Bend, Indiana, and Becky Freimund of Niles, Michigan; six grandchildren, Michelle (John) Karren, Jason (Janie) Kiester, Mickey (Kelly) Standiford, Amanda (Chris) Johnson, Jennifer (Tim) Stein, and Joseph (Michella) Dangler, fourteen great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death one sister, Jeanette Mechling; and one brother, Clinton Freimund.



Family and friends will gather Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. in First Pentecostal Church, 27341 US Highway 12, Edwardsburg, Michigan, with Pastor Robert Geans officiating.



Robert will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Vera, and son-in-law, W. Scott Kiester, in Adamsville Cemetery in Edwardsburg, Michigan, when he will be afforded full Military Honors.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary