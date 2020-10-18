Robert D. “Bob” Holmes



July 19, 1933 - Oct. 15, 2020



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Bob is survived by his two daughters, Sherry (Timothy) Mathews and Jackie Bregenzer, both of South Bend; six grandchildren, Shelly, Susan, Michael, Tiffany, Stephanie, and Tyler, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Lynn Stabnik; son, Robert Brian Holmes; one sister, Carol Agee; & three brothers, Alto Jr., Jack, & John. A Military graveside service is 12:30 p.m. Tues., Oct. 20 at Westlawn Cemetery, North Liberty. See Palmer Funeral Home website for full obit.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store