Robert D.
“Bob” Hornbeck
March 31, 1938 - Nov. 3, 2020
SILVER LAKE, IN - Robert D. “Bob” Hornbeck, 82, of Silver Lake, IN passed away at 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Bob was born on March 31, 1938 in Decatur, IL. His loving parents, Harold and Lucille (Morrison) Hornbeck raised him in Mattoon, IL and upon graduation from Mattoon High School in 1956, he joined the United States Navy and served from 1956 to 1961. He was an Aerographer's Mate and served on the Admiral's staff in London, England for much of that time.
On February 3, 1962 he married Jeanette Wright who survives. Also surviving are his children: daughter, Mellissa (Robert) Voreis; and son, Ronald (Corrine) Hornbeck, both of South Bend, IN; and daughter, Julie (Billy) Yarnelle of Silver Lake, IN. Bob and Jeanette have 11 grandchildren: Stephanie, Jennie, James, Page, Karah, Scott, Rowan, Cadence, Mac, Dawson, and Graham, and 12 great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by his brother, David (Karla) Hornbeck of Charleston, IL, and is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ed Hornbeck and sister, Phyllis Sexton.
In 1962, Bob began a 36-year-long career with American General Finance (previously called Morris Plan, Credit Thrift, and Fidelity Investments). He attended the National Installment Banking School in Boulder, CO and Indiana University in South Bend, IN, and held several positions throughout his career, beginning as a skip-tracer and eventually branch President, Regional General Manager, and finally Director of Branch Operations for the west coast.
Bob was also very involved in his community. He was a former vice president and director at the South Bend Country Club, former director of Goodwill Industries in South Bend, and a former campaign cabinet member for United Way of St. Joseph County. He was a past president of both the Rotary Club of Roseland, IN and the German Township Lions Club of South Bend, IN.
He raised his family in South Bend, IN where in 1973, he fulfilled a life-long dream to own a farm and raise horses. He built Westwind Boarding Stables and became active in the Paint Horse Association, traveling the country and showing his prized horses with his family, particularly his daughter Julie.
Bob's career took him to southern California in 1989 and then Sandy, Utah in 1991. After his retirement in 1998, he and Jeanette settled in New Mexico, but they couldn't sit still for long. They soon became “full-timers” and traveled throughout the United States in their motor home before settling back home in the Indiana area. He attended First Brethren Church in North Manchester, IN and formerly attended Community Church of Edwardsburg, MI.
Bob touched the lives of many people during his life. He was a faithful friend, and devoted husband and father, and his family and many friends will miss him sorely.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for the loving care and support that allowed Jeanette to keep Bob at home during the final days of his illness. They also wish to thank the many family, friends and caregivers who helped keep him comfortable and loved, especially the entire Yarnelle family, Shelba DeWells, Brenda Smith, Myrtle Yates, Rhonda Williamson, Mindy Carter, and Dawn Garrard.
Services will take place at a later date. Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd 15, Warsaw, IN is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Alzheimer's Association
of America, 50 E 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 or Heartland Hospice, 1315 Director Row, Ft. Wayne, IN 46808.