Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-6881
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Klingerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Klingerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. Klingerman Obituary
Robert D. Klingerman

Nov. 11, 1951 - Feb. 9, 2020

GALIEN, MI - Robert “Bobby” D. Klingerman, 68, of Galien, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles, with his family by his side.

A celebration of life will be held privately at a later date. Memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to Homes for Our Troops. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.

Robert was born on November 11, 1951, to Robert and Patsy (Young) Klingerman in South Bend. On August 14, 1971 he married Maureen James in Niles. Robert worked the majority of his life in trucking, eventually starting his own business, Klingerman Trucking, which he owned and operated for many years. After selling his business, Robert worked for Nulty Insurance as their business manager. He loved to fish and being out on his boats. Most of all, Robert cherished time spent with his family.

Robert is survived by his wife of 48 years, Maureen Klingerman; children, Nickole (Michael McCarty) Reed, Kari (Carley Selah) Klingerman, and Andrew (Kristy) Klingerman; grandchildren, A.J., Taylor, Joshua, Brody, Andrew, Gavin, Lillian, James, and Ace; and sisters, Janet (Reggie) Hankins and Melissa (Jim) Stascewski.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swem Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -