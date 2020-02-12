|
Robert D. Klingerman
Nov. 11, 1951 - Feb. 9, 2020
GALIEN, MI - Robert “Bobby” D. Klingerman, 68, of Galien, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles, with his family by his side.
A celebration of life will be held privately at a later date. Memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to Homes for Our Troops. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Robert was born on November 11, 1951, to Robert and Patsy (Young) Klingerman in South Bend. On August 14, 1971 he married Maureen James in Niles. Robert worked the majority of his life in trucking, eventually starting his own business, Klingerman Trucking, which he owned and operated for many years. After selling his business, Robert worked for Nulty Insurance as their business manager. He loved to fish and being out on his boats. Most of all, Robert cherished time spent with his family.
Robert is survived by his wife of 48 years, Maureen Klingerman; children, Nickole (Michael McCarty) Reed, Kari (Carley Selah) Klingerman, and Andrew (Kristy) Klingerman; grandchildren, A.J., Taylor, Joshua, Brody, Andrew, Gavin, Lillian, James, and Ace; and sisters, Janet (Reggie) Hankins and Melissa (Jim) Stascewski.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020