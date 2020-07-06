Robert D. Niece
August 10, 1931 - July 1, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert D. Niece, 88, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in his residence with his family by his side.
Bob was a kind, gentle, and generous soul who would do anything for anyone. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a skilled craftsman who would rather build what he needed at his shop than buy it. He served in the Navy and was a Veteran of the Korean War.
Bob was born on August 10, 1931 in Bristol, IN, to Ervin and Gertrude (Burkey) Niece.
On July 25, 1970 in Mishawaka, Bob married Shelby Harvey. Shelby survives along with their two daughters, Lori McKelvey and Diana (Rick) Day of South Bend.
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Barb Busz and is survived by their daughters, Meshell (Tim) Burrell of Goshen, Kelly (Richard) Chipps of Rochester, Amber (Larry) Bontrager of White Pigeon, MI, Bobbie (Greg) Snider of Osceola, Darcee (Jim) Gammon of Goshen, and Iola (Raymond) Cox of Osceola. He is also survived by a total of twenty-two grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, and one sister, Luann Winklemen and her family.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Erlis Niece.
Bob was owner and operator of the Community Vault Company and Shelby's Machine Shop, both in Mishawaka, for many years.
A visitation of family and friends will take place on July 11, from 11:00 a.m. until Noon at the Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka. Online condolences can be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
