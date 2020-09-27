1/1
Atty. Robert D. Truitt
1944 - 2020
Atty. Robert D. Truitt

July 7, 1944 - Sept. 23, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert D. Truitt, age 76, passed away on September 23, 2020 in Mishawaka, IN. He was born on July 7, 1944 in St. Paul, MN to the late Harley and Helen (nee Klender) Truitt.

Robert was an attorney in Valparaiso, IN and South Bend, IN, served as Judge in Porter County, IN and was active with Special Olympics.

He is survived by wife, Jill Truitt; children, Bryan (Stephanie) Truitt, Anna Myers, and Scott Truitt; grandchildren, Brandon, Alexis, Carter, and Sophia: and sister, Maryellen Tomassetti; he is preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce (nee Martinal) Truitt.

Private family services. Internment in St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
